The Latest: Houston airports to stay open despite hurricane

Harvey strengthens to tropical storm in Gulf of Mexico Forecasters projected that Hurricane Harvey would make landfall in Texas early Saturday. Warnings and watchings, including hurricane and storm surge warnings, were issued for much of the Texas coast on Thursday, August 24, 2017. In this video, Harvey's eye has not yet become clearly defined, but the storm is much more organized than it was Tuesday. The imagery comes from NOAA's GOES-16 satellite, which has not yet been declared operational. CIRA/RAMMB/NOAA via Storyful

