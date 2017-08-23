She asked her Uber driver to let her out. He pushed her out while still speeding, lawsuit says

A California woman has sued Uber over the conduct of one of its drivers after allegedly experiencing a frightening ride.
According to Courthouse News, Katherine Conner filed suit in Ventura, California, court against Uber and the unidentified driver on Monday.
In the suit, Conner alleges that some time within the past year, she ordered an Uber ride in Ventura, California. Per the lawsuit, Conner claims to have known the fastest route to her destination, but the driver who picked her up proceeded to go in a different direction. When Conner pointed this out, she says the driver “in essence” told her he was taking shortcut.
As the driver continued along his chosen route and did not proceed to the one Conner knew, she asked him to stop and let her out of the car, she claims. In response, Conner says, the driver began accelerating and “became agitated,” per the lawsuit, causing Conner to fear that they were headed to another location where the driver would hurt her.
Conner then began screaming at the driver, she says, demanding to be let out. The lawsuit claims that the driver continued to speed up and began shoving, pushing and assaulting Conner. Then, as the car went around a turn, the driver opened the passenger-side door, shoving Conner out of the vehicle as it was still moving, per the lawsuit.
As a result, Conner says she suffered physical and emotional injuries, and is seeking damages for assault, battery, negligence and false imprisonment.
Conner’s lawyer told Ars Technica that his client does not know the identity of the driver who picked her up, but they are hoping to identify him through the lawsuit.
In a statement to Ars Technica, an Uber spokesperson declined to comment on pending litigation but said “these allegations are troubling.”
This is hardly the first time Uber has been sued over the actions of its drivers. Courthouse News reports that the ride-sharing service has been sued at least 433 times in 2017 on a variety of charges, including negligence, failure to properly vet and train their drivers, accidents, failure to serve disabled passengers and its treatment of drivers.
And those lawsuits do not even include other high-profile incidents concerning drivers and riders, such as the May murder of driver Grant Nelson in Lincolnwood, Illinois, who was allegedly stabbed by a 16-year-old girl he picked up who had stolen a machete from Walmart.
Uber’s corporate culture has been under attack as well, resulting in the departure of CEO Travis Kalanick after allegations of sexism, harassment, homophobia and other inappropriate conduct, per the New York Times.
