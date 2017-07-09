Mississippi woman stabbed by live shrimp. Now she has flesh eating disease

A 70-year-old Mississippi woman began exhibiting symptoms common with flesh eating bacteria after returning from a fishing trip in Alabama, WHNS reports.
Her skin was pierced by a live shrimp while reaching into a bait bucket. WHNS reports that when she returned to her home her hand began to swell as fever, chills and a headache set in. The woman was rushed to an area hospital and has undergone multiple surgeries.
Warm Gulf waters make an ideal home for flesh eating bacteria, and people with open wounds are especially at risk, according to the report filed by WHNS.
A representative with the Alabama Department of Health claims that it is rare for people to become afflicted with the bacteria, with only roughly a thousand instances a year in the United States. However, when someone is stricken with the bacteria, it causes severe issues, said WHNS.
The case is under further investigation by the Alabama Department of Health and health officials from Mississippi, reports WHNS. It is not clear yet if the bacteria came directly from the shrimp or from water getting into the wound.
