A man lay dying. Two strangers rushed up. 'The only chance this man has is us.'

More Videos 0:51 Police chase truck the wrong way on I-95 in Florence County area Pause 0:45 Coroner says they've identified Lady's Island homicide victim 0:52 Air ambulance responds to truck wreck on U.S. 278 3:45 Cars flipped over, roofs blown off, homes flooding: The aftermath of Hurricane Maria 0:17 Inside Hilton Head Island's The Porcupine as closure looms 2:37 Tastes like 'dirty ocean' or 'Earth oysters'? Northerners, southerners try Lowcountry boiled peanuts 2:42 Watch jets land at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort as they return from Irma evacuation 0:26 Monstrous rattlesnake swims to boaters on May River -"Don't let it on the boat. Go, go." 1:09 Here's what we know about that giant buoy that washed up near Coligny Beach 1:48 Take a walk through Michael Jordan’s former Wexford home Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

2 strangers work together to try and save Rock Hill motorcycle wreck victim Blanca Karina Barajas of Rock Hill and Travis Taylor of York were strangers, but they worked together on Sunday to try and save a motorcycle crash victim after a wreck on Cherry Road in Rock Hill. The two performed CPR; both said they have had training in Blanca Karina Barajas of Rock Hill and Travis Taylor of York were strangers, but they worked together on Sunday to try and save a motorcycle crash victim after a wreck on Cherry Road in Rock Hill. The two performed CPR; both said they have had training in Andrew Dys adys@heraldonline.com

Blanca Karina Barajas of Rock Hill and Travis Taylor of York were strangers, but they worked together on Sunday to try and save a motorcycle crash victim after a wreck on Cherry Road in Rock Hill. The two performed CPR; both said they have had training in Andrew Dys adys@heraldonline.com