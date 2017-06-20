If this mugshot is any indication, an alleged burglar got more than he bargained for

If the mugshot is any indication, an alleged burglar more got than he bargained during an attempted break in at a Carolina Beach home in North Carolina.
Police say they found 28-year-old John Alexander Bracken lying in the front yard of the home, and he looked like he’d been run over by a truck.
Wilmington TV station WECT says the beating occurred when Bracken attempted to break into a home on Monroe Avenue in Carolina Beach, about 9 p.m. Saturday.
Police told the station Bracken kicked in the front door, expecting no one was home. But a resident was inside and reached the door just as Bracken walked in.
A fight ensued and Bracken ended up flat on his back in the yard. Bracken was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, media outlets have reported.
The resident was uninjured, it was reported.
TV station WWAY reports Bracken was taken to the New Hanover County Jail and placed under a $7,500 bond. He was out of jail Monday.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments