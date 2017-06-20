National

June 20, 2017 8:23 AM

Lightning strike's couple's NY home on 40th anniversary

The Associated Press
SOUTH BRISTOL, N.Y.

A couple whose South Carolina condominium burned up in a fire four years ago nearly lost their upstate New York home after it was struck by lightning on their 40th wedding anniversary.

WHAM-TV in Rochester (http://bit.ly/2tGGf3S ) reports Tim and Christine Callaghan were away from home celebrating their anniversary and Father's Day with family when thunderstorms passed through the Finger Lakes region Sunday.

Tim Callaghan says a neighbor called saying his house in South Bristol had been hit by lightning and the roof was on fire. The neighbor had called 911, and fire crews arrived in time to extinguish the blaze before it caused too much damage.

In March 2013, the couple's home near Myrtle Beach was among those destroyed when a wildfire spread to two dozen condominium buildings.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Surveillance video shows Florida homeowner fighting attackers with machete

Surveillance video shows Florida homeowner fighting attackers with machete 1:27

Surveillance video shows Florida homeowner fighting attackers with machete
Sailboat burns near Miami Beach 0:38

Sailboat burns near Miami Beach
Dramatic airplane view of Dallas storm 0:38

Dramatic airplane view of Dallas storm

View More Video