Surveillance video shows Florida homeowner fighting attackers with machete

The Brick Fest Live LEGO Fan Experience at the Charlotte Convention Center attracted large crowds Saturday. The event for LEGO enthusiasts of all ages continues Sunday from 10 am-6 pm. Brick Fest is the largest touring LEGO Fan Experience in the United States, featuring millions of LEGO bricks and hands-on attractions and activities such as The Glow Zone, the Brick Show Experience, Brick Fest Derby, Inspiration Stations, a Video Game Arena, Mini Golf, Brick Fest Theater Trivia and Entertainment, Mosaic Tile Creation and shopping. The show says its inspiration includes "building the next generation of leaders, artists, engineers and creators."