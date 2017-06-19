Officials were checking for child neglect. Then a 3-year-old pulled out a loaded gun

A police officer and child services employee were investigating a home for child neglect last week when a 3-year-old pulled a loaded gun out of his toy box.
The Boynton Beach, Florida police officer and Florida Department of Children and Families investigator went to the home Tuesday to speak with 34-year-old Rosalyn Faniel about reports of child neglect, according to the Palm Beach Post.
Complaints to law enforcement alleged a man was selling drugs from the apartment and people were coming in and out of the home at all hours, according to NBC 6.
The investigators were interviewing Faniel in her living room when one noticed a 3-year-old boy was bringing toys out of his bedroom into the living room. Then they saw him pull out a black 9mm semi-automatic pistol from his toy box, according to the Palm Beach Post.
The officer immediately grabbed it and found that not only was a bullet in the chamber, but the safety was also off.
Faniel told officers the gun did not belong to her and she didn’t know it was in the apartment, according to NBC 6.
Police also said they found a box of 9mm ammunition on top of the refrigerator, as well as six small plastic bags of white and pink powder that tested positive for oxycodone.
Faniel was arrested and charged with child neglect on Tuesday, according to the Palm Beach Post. Her bond was set at $3,000 and she was released from jail Wednesday.
