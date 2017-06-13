They had $1 million worth of meth lollipops, including ‘Star Wars’ and ‘Batman’ ones, police say

Texas police seized more than a quarter ton of methamphetamine disguised as candy on Tuesday, and authorities say the people who allegedly had them were likely trying to target children.
Harris County Sheriff Office deputies conducted the raid Tuesday morning after they received calls that a person was attempting to break into a Houston-area home. When they arrived, they detained Evonne Christine Mick and David Salinas, who police suspected of breaking into the house, per KIAH.
But police also noticed something else as the two attempted to flee officers in their car: The back hatch door on the suspects’ vehicle would not close, per CNN.
The reason, deputies say, is the enormous amount of drugs they had with them. All told, police say they seized 600 pounds of meth from Mick and Salinas, most of it disguised as lollipops and candy, per KHOU. The street value of the total haul would be near $1 million, police said.
Police also said they believed the meth was cooked in the kitchen of the house at which Mick and Salinas were arrested, and that Mick had stayed at the house at some point in the past, per KIAH. In the raid, they seized what appeared to be molds for making the lollipops in the shapes of popular characters from “Star Wars” and “Batman.”
Both Mick and Salinas have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, according to the Houston Chronicle. According to court records, bond for Mick, who has no prior drug convictions in Harris County, was set at $1 million. Salinas has previously been arrested for drug possession five times.
Police believe Mick and Salinas intended to distribute the drugs to juveniles, according to the Houston Chronicle, and emphasized the danger to the community the lollipops represented.
“What if one of these lollipops were dropped in a neighborhood and a child picked it up?” a police spokesperson told the newspaper.
Neighbors, meanwhile, appeared to have no clue such a significant drug ring was operating nearby, per KTRK.
“I had asked a police officer, 'Why are you guys over here just for a little marijuana?’” one neighbor told the station. “They said, 'Sir, we don't get in HAZMAT suits and get the SWAT team just for a little marijuana.’”
According to KIAH, police are still searching for additional suspects.
