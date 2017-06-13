National

Police: Officer shot while serving warrant in Virginia

The Associated Press
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.

An officer has been shot while serving a search warrant in Virginia but is expected to recover.

Media outlets report that Virginia Beach Police spokeswoman Master Police Officer Tonya Pierce says the officer was shot Tuesday morning while serving a search warrant and someone is barricaded inside the home.

Pierce says authorities announced that they were entering a home and the officer was shot as they entered. She says the officer's injury is not considered life-threatening.

Pierce says police are working to get the person to come out of the home. She says authorities have asked neighbors to stay inside their own homes.

