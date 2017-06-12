National

June 12, 2017 2:22 AM

Firefighters help bride and groom get to wedding reception

The Associated Press
AVON, Conn.

Firefighters responding to a call in Connecticut ended up saving a couple's wedding day.

In a Facebook post, the Avon Volunteer Fire Department says they were dispatched to a church for a bus fire on Saturday.

When they arrived at the scene, firefighters found a trolley bus with an engine compartment fire. The bus driver already had extinguished the fire, but a wedding party was left without a ride to the reception.

Firefighters responded by offering the bride and groom a lift.

Facebook photos show the couple all smiles as they rode in the firetruck. The department says they made it to their reception on time.

