AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Trump denies seeking Comey 'loyalty,' dodges tapes question
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he's willing to testify under oath about his conversations with the man he fired as FBI director.
The pledge came as Trump accused James Comey of lying to Congress about their private exchanges. The president specifically denied asking Comey for his "loyalty" early in Trump's term.
Comey testified at a Senate hearing that he made memos after speaking to Trump on several occasions because he feared the president would lie about them. He also said Trump wanted him to back off on the FBI investigation of his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn.
Trump dodged questions at a news conference about whether, as he's hinted, the conversations with Comey were taped. The House intelligence committee is seeking any tapes of the conversations.
IS propaganda hard hit by killings, battlefield setbacks
BEIRUT (AP) — Supported by crutches and a fellow Islamic State jihadi, Abu Shuaib al-Maslawi hopped on his left leg toward the explosives-laden black SUV that he would minutes later plow into a group of Iraqi troops in the northern city of Mosul.
Then, turning toward the camera, the one-legged suicide bomber spoke his final words, urging Muslims in the West who cannot come to the extremists' self-declared caliphate in Iraq and Syria, to carry out attacks inside their home countries.
"I urge you in the name of God that before sunset may your swords be dripping with the infidels' blood," said al-Maslawi, who appeared to be in his 50s, with a long gray beard and a black Islamic skull cap. "Every drop of blood that is spilled there will reduce pressure on us," he added, gripping the steering wheel.
Drone footage then showed the heavily armored SUV careening into a line of Iraqi troop vehicles parked outside a building in Mosul, followed by an explosion, a huge fire ball and a cloud of black smoke.
Posted by IS on social media in late May, the video contains a change in message and tone that reflects the pressure the extremist group is under as it continues to lose ground in Iraq and Syria.
Bill Cosby on the stand? Experts say it would be a huge risk
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Entertainer Bill Cosby didn't answer when asked the question so many want to know, but his spokesman dangled the possibility.
Cosby might testify at his sexual assault trial. Spokesman Andrew Wyatt told reporters on Friday that Cosby's team was still evaluating whether to have him take the witness stand.
Legal experts, however, say putting the 79-year-old on the stand would be an enormous risk as he fights charges he drugged and violated Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004. Cosby has said the encounter was consensual.
Prosecutors would be able to grill the Cosby on the lurid details of his decade-old deposition testimony that jurors heard Friday, including admissions that he obtained quaaludes to give to women he wanted sex with.
Having Cosby testify also could spoil his lawyers' successful efforts to prevent jurors from hearing about the more than 60 other women who say he assaulted them since the 1960s.
As Tillerson calls for calm, Trump calls out Qatar on terror
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is ramping up pressure on Qatar to stop what he calls a "high level" of financial support of terrorism, even as Secretary of State Rex Tillerson tries to calm the worst diplomatic crisis in the Persian Gulf in years.
Trump's demand that there be "no more funding" by Qatar for extremists groups contradicted the message delivered Friday by Tillerson, who had urged Qatar's neighbors to ease their blockade while calling for "calm and thoughtful dialogue." Only an hour later, Tillerson sat in the front row in the Rose Garden as Trump enthusiastically embraced the move by Saudi Arabia, Egypt and others to punish Qatar.
"The nation of Qatar, unfortunately, has historically been a funder of terrorism at a very high level," Trump said, echoing an allegation the Saudi-led group has used to justify cutting diplomatic ties to the tiny gas-rich country. "We have to stop the funding of terrorism."
Despite Tillerson's plea for "no further escalation," Trump's sharp comments were likely to further embolden Saudi Arabia and the others in their bid to isolate Qatar. The State Department had said the U.S. learned only at the last minute about the Arab nations' plan to cut ties. But Trump said that he, Tillerson and military leaders had decided during Trump's trip to Saudi Arabia last month that a public rebuke was needed.
"The time had come to call on Qatar to end its funding — they have to end that funding — and its extremist ideology in terms of funding," Trump said. Though the president said others, too, were guilty of supporting terrorism, he said he would not name them.
13 Philippine marines killed in fighting with militants
ILIGAN, Philippines (AP) — Thirteen Philippine marines were killed in fierce fighting with Muslim militants who have laid siege to a southern city for nearly a month in the biggest single-day loss for government forces, the military said Saturday.
A U.S. Navy aircraft provided surveillance for the local troops as the battle raged in Marawi on Friday, confirming the involvement of the U.S. military in helping quell the urban insurrection at the request of the Philippine government, Philippine military officials said.
An Associated Press journalist and photographer saw a U.S. Navy P3 Orion plane hovering in cloudy skies above Marawi on Friday. The aircraft flew above rocket-firing Philippine helicopters that struck militant positions, causing plumes of smoke to billow skyward.
"We don't have adequate surveillance equipment, so we asked the U.S. military for assistance. It's noncombat assistance," military spokesman Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla said by phone, citing a Philippine government policy that bars foreign troops from local combat.
The U.S. Embassy in Manila said without elaborating that U.S. special operations forces were providing help to Filipino troops battling the Maute and Abu Sayyaf militants in Marawi.
Clinging on to her job, Britain's May appoints new ministers
LONDON (AP) — Beleaguered British Prime Minister Theresa May was working to fill out the ranks of her minority government Saturday after an election that proved disastrous for her Conservative Party and complicating for Britain's exit from the European Union.
May's office has said that the most senior Cabinet members — including Treasury chief Philip Hammond, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Home Secretary Amber Rudd — will keep their jobs, but she is expected to shuffle the lower ranks of ministers.
Several ministers lost their seats in Thursday's election, which saw the Conservatives lose their majority in Parliament. May's party won 318 seats, eight short of the 326 they needed for an outright majority. The main opposition Labour Party took 262.
May announced the party would try to work with Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party, an alliance that is fraught with difficulties.
The DUP whose 10 seats would allow the government to get measures through Parliament, is a socially conservative pro-British Protestant group that opposes abortion and same-sex marriage and includes both environmentalists and climate-change deniers among its senior ranks.
Bono-roo: U2 make their first U.S. festival appearance
MANCHESTER, Tenn. (AP) — U2 turned their first headlining appearance at a U.S. music festival into Bono-roo.
The Irish rockers performed a two-hour set on Friday night at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee, as part of their world tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of their Grammy-winning "The Joshua Tree" album.
They played the full album, as well as some of their other hits, including "New Year's Day" and "Beautiful Day," to tens of thousands of music fans.
Toward the end of the performance, lead singer Bono asked if they had made a mistake in not coming to the festival sooner, and later added, "Thanks for naming it after me."
The band kicked off their tour last month in Canada, which hits the United Kingdom, Europe and Central America through October 19.
Same place as last year: Warriors up 3-1, NBA Finals go west
CLEVELAND (AP) — The celebrating after Game 4 was done by Cavaliers fans, not Golden State players, their families or anyone else dressed in blue and gold who came looking for a historic party.
"Cavs in 7! Cavs in 7!" Cleveland fans chanted as they walked toward the exits.
Yes, the NBA Finals are right where they were last year and could still end with the same result.
But it seems like an even more improbable task than it did last year.
The Cavaliers and Warriors, who have tangled for three consecutive Junes, headed back to the West Coast on Saturday after Cleveland's record-setting 137-116 victory. Kyrie Irving said he was aware the Warriors wanted to finish a 16-0 romp through the postseason and celebrate a title on the Cavs' court, just as they did in 2015.
Tiger Woods told officers during arrest he had taken Xanax
JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Tiger Woods told officers during his DUI arrest last month that he had taken Xanax, as well as other prescription medications.
Woods' claim was revealed in an unredacted version of the Jupiter Police Department's investigation report, obtained Friday by The Golf Channel (http://bit.ly/2so7oLW).
Woods, the 14-time major champion who had back surgery in April, was found asleep at the wheel of his Mercedes around 2 a.m. on May 29 and arrested on a DUI charge. A breath test registered 0.0 for alcohol, corroborating Woods' claim that he had an "unexpected reaction" to prescription medicine.
Woods told officers at a testing facility that he had taken several prescriptions, and the arrest affidavit listed four medications, but not Xanax.
In the unredacted portion of the investigation report, officer Christopher Fandry described interrogating Woods at the scene. It was then that Woods said he had taken Xanax, an anti-anxiety drug.
London Bridge attacker tried to rent larger truck
LONDON (AP) — The carnage of the London Bridge attack could have been worse: One of the attackers tried to rent a larger truck that could have killed more people, but his payment was declined. The bloodthirsty gang was also shot dead before they could make their way back to the van where their petrol bombs were stored.
In a rare glimpse into the weeklong investigation, police released details on Saturday that showed Khuram Butt originally tried to rent a 7.5 ton truck. The intended truck was smaller but similar to the one used in the Nice attack last year that killed 86 people and injured hundreds in the resort town in the south of France.
After his payment was declined, Butt and his two accomplices rented a smaller van that they used to plow into crowds before they leapt from the vehicle and went on a stabbing rampage in an attack that left eight people dead and nearly 50 people injured. It was the third such deadly attack in Britain in three months.
After leaving the small white van, the men used 12-inch knives with bright pink blades, according to Dean Haydon, head of the Metropolitan Police's Counter-Terrorism Command.
Police also disclosed that multiple petrol bombs were discovered in the van, and a copy of the Quran opened at a page "describing martyrdom" was found at one of the attackers' houses.
