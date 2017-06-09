While taking a walk she checked her phone. Suddenly she fell six feet.

A woman was completely unaware of an open basement while she was walking and checking her phone – until she fell into it.
Security video footage shows the woman, who was 67 years old according to NBC 4 New York, dropping six feet Thursday afternoon. She was carried out on a stretcher by paramedics and firefighters with serious injuries.
The sidewalk access doors outside of Acme Windows in Plainfield, New Jersey were open because of nearby gas line repairs, WABC reported.
In an interview with NBC New York, Martin Delgadillo, a local barbershop owner, told the news station he saw the event unfold.
“She was looking at her phone — the last minute — she hit the door and fell right in,” Delgadillo told NBC New York. “I thought texting and driving was a bad thing. Now it's texting and walking.”
The video shows the woman being taken away in a stretcher by paramedics and firefighters. She was listed in serious condition at a hospital on Thursday night.
