Recall says pieces of glass found in nuts sold in ALDI stores

The Star Snacks Company of New Jersey recalled some of its Southern Grove Cashew Halves and Pieces with Sea Salt after consumers complained about finding glass in the product.
Two lots of nuts covered by the recall were distributed to ALDI stores in 28 states including South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee and Florida, government regulators said in a news release.
The nuts are sold in 8 ounce canisters under the following label:
Southern Grove Cashew Halves and Pieces with Sea Salt, Net Weight 8.0 oz. (227 grams)
UPC code 041498179366
Code: Best by date 11/27/18 & 11/28/18 (printed on the bottom of the can)
No other product is affected by this voluntary recall.
No injuries have been reported to date, the company said.
If you have purchased nuts covered by the recall, return it to your local ALDI store for a refund.
