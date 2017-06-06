More than 22,000 pounds of ground beef shipped to Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio and Tennessee could be contaminated with E. coli
E. coli scare prompts Kentucky food supplier to recall 22,000 pounds of ground beef

By Donovan Harrell

dharrell@mcclatchydc.com

June 06, 2017 1:11 PM

The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday announced a recall for 22,832 pounds of ground beef for a possible E. coli contamination at a Louisville-based wholesale food distributor.

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service cautioned consumers not to not to eat ground beef products from Creation Gardens Inc.

“These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase,” the announcement read.

There were 27 beef products listed for possible contamination, including beef patties, sirloin and rib-eye. These products were shipped to Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and Tennessee, according to the USDA announcement.

This recall is considered Class I with “a reasonable probability” that consumption of the contaminated product could result in serious health complications.

E. coli is a bacteria with potentially fatal symptoms including dehydration, abdominal cramps and even bloody diarrhea for two to eight days, or an average of three to four days, after being exposed to it, according to the USDA report.

