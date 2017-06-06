Cheese recall expanded after listeria scare

Global Garlic, based in Northwest Miami-Dade, Florida, has expanded a listeria-sparked recall of its De Mi Pais Queso Fresco/Whole Milk cheeses.
In addition to the 16-ounce packages of De Mi Pais Queso Fresco/Whole Milk Cheese recalled in May, Global Garlic now is recalling 16-ounce packages of Queso Fresco/Whole Milk and 5-6-pound packages of Queso Fresco x LB(Barra)/Whole Milk Cheese. The cheese went to retail stores in Florida, Kentucky, Illinois, Louisiana, North Carolina and South Carolina. The cheese in the original recall went only to retail stores in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Fairdale, Kentucky.
The Queso Fresco/Whole Milk has an expiration date of Sept. 19, 2017. The x LB cheese has no UPC code and an expiration date of June 17, 2017.
These cheeses likely were packaged in the same facility at the same time as the Queso Fresco/Whole Milk Cheese, in which the Florida Department of Agriculture found listeria in May. That cheese had an expiration date of Sept. 19, 2017, the same as the Queso Fresco/Whole Milk in the expanded recall.
As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention explains, listeria causes listeriosis, which “primarily affects pregnant women, newborns, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems. It’s rare for people in other groups to get sick with Listeria infection.
“Listeriosis is usually a mild illness for pregnant women, but it causes severe disease in the fetus or newborn baby. Some people with listeria infections, most commonly adults 65 years and older and people with weakened immune systems, develop severe infections of the bloodstream (causing sepsis) or brain (causing meningitis or encephalitis). Listeria infections can sometimes affect other parts of the body, including bones, joints, and sites in the chest and abdomen.”
Consumers are asked to return the recalled product to the place of purchase for a refund. The company says those with questions can call 305-545-6305 from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
One question concerns the origin of the cheeses. Global claims they’re made in Nicaragua. Unik Foods, from which Global said it bought the Queso Fresco/Whole Milk Cheese, said the cheese is from Wisconsin.
