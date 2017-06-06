Sailboat burns near Miami Beach

Instagram user @asaltycaptain posted video after a sailboat caught on fire near Miami Beach, Florida. He says he did not see anyone pulled out of the boat.
@saltycaptain Instagram
The Brick Fest Live LEGO Fan Experience at the Charlotte Convention Center attracted large crowds Saturday. The event for LEGO enthusiasts of all ages continues Sunday from 10 am-6 pm. Brick Fest is the largest touring LEGO Fan Experience in the United States, featuring millions of LEGO bricks and hands-on attractions and activities such as The Glow Zone, the Brick Show Experience, Brick Fest Derby, Inspiration Stations, a Video Game Arena, Mini Golf, Brick Fest Theater Trivia and Entertainment, Mosaic Tile Creation and shopping. The show says its inspiration includes "building the next generation of leaders, artists, engineers and creators."

The Pentagon successfully completed a test of the nation's homeland missile defense system on May 30. The Pentagon Missile Defense Agency launched an interceptor rocket from an underground silo at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. The rocket's target was an intercontinental-range missile fired from a test range on the Kwajalein Atoll in the Pacific.

Fidget Spinners are one of the hottest toys in the country, including in Columbia, S.C. The two or three-pronged gadgets spin endlessly with the help of bearings and weights. They were originally designed to enhance concentration and stimulate learning.

A red tail boa constrictor was found in December of 2015 in Robinson Preserve in Florida. The snake is now at Wildlife Inc. in Bradenton Beach. Florida has been dealing with the problem of invasive species, such as boa constrictors and pythons, after people release them into the wild.

Knoxville Police are looking into an officer’s actions after a Charlotte woman said the off-duty officer pulled a gun on her as she changed a license plate on her newly purchased SUV Tonya Jameson, 45, is a former Charlotte Observer reporter and columnist. Jameson filed a complaint on May 8 against Officer Matthew Janish, saying he exhibited poor judgment and used excessive force in holding her at gunpoint, the Knoxville News Sentinel reported. “This is how people wind up dead,” she said, according to the newspaper. The incident happened at the home of a woman in Jefferson City, Tenn., who sold the SUV to Jameson.

From Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to former campaign director Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's allies have business and personal connections to Russia. As Congress and the FBI look into Russia's involvement with the 2016 election, those connections are increasingly under a microscope.

