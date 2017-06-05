‘We stopped him from dying alone’: Concerned pizza shop workers aid favorite customer

For years, Adrian Van Nieuwland ordered the same thing from the same pizza shop in Holland, Michigan, often multiple times a week.
“He had one order and that was his order every time. When it popped up on the screen you knew Adrian ordered,” Amanda Ortiz, the assistant general manager at Hungry Howie’s in Holland, Michigan, told Fox 17.
So, near the end of May, workers noticed when there hadn’t been a medium three cheeser pleaser with butter cheese crust ordered in a while.
“We decided to go to his house and check on him and see if he was OK. I knocked on his door for a good 10 minutes, and he always answers his door, so we knew something wasn’t right,” driver Gabbe Raqib told WLOX.
Van Nieuwland had fallen in his kitchen and was unable to get up or use his cellphone, which had died. Van Nieuwland went to the hospital, and his friends at Hungry Howie’s visited him the first night, offering him a gift card and some cookies to lift his spirits.
Van Nieuwland never left the hospital. He died on June 2 surrounded by family, according to reports. Family members told Fox 17 that Van Nieuwland had slipped into a coma, while one Hungry Howie’s employee told WLOX that Van Nieuwland died from an infection in his stomach after choosing not to have surgery.
“It’s tragic and my heart breaks for him. But if anything I’m just happy that we stopped him from dying alone, on the floor of his house,” Raqib told WLOX.
