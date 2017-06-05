In this Friday, June 2, 2017, file photo, a man holds back tears as he lights candles for victims of the attack at the Resorts World Manila complex in Manila, Philippines. Police said a gunman stormed a crowded Manila casino and used gasoline to set gambling tables on fire, creating clouds of smoke that swept through the crowds and killed dozens of people.
June 05, 2017 3:48 AM

AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

The Associated Press

Smoke rose from the Resorts World Manila casino, hotel and mall complex in Manila, the Philippines, after a gunman set fire to gambling tables, sending crowds scrambling to escape. Dozens were killed in the attack, which authorities said was motived by robbery.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region last week, Philippine soldiers aided displaced residents as fighting continued between Muslim militants and troops in the southern Philippine city of Marawi.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen led a rally outside of Phnom Penh ahead of communal elections.

Muslims in Indonesia, Malaysia and India observed the start of the holy month of Ramadan, when the faithful refrain from eating, drinking and smoking from dawn to dusk.

