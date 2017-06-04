AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Terror attacks strike heart of London; 7 people killed
LONDON (AP) — The death toll from a terror attack at the heart of London rose to seven Sunday as Prime Minister Theresa May convened an emergency security cabinet session to deal with the crisis.
The assault began Saturday night when a van veered off the road and barreled into pedestrians on busy London Bridge. Three men fled the van with large knives and attacked people at bars and restaurants in nearby Borough Market, police and witnesses said. The attack unfolded quickly, and police said officers had shot and killed the three attackers within eight minutes.
The violence turned a summery night in an area packed with revelers into a scene of panic and chaos, with officers running through crowded streets screaming for people to flee. Lifeboats on the River Thames helped evacuate the area, which is popular with tourists. It remained closed off Sunday and police urged residents and tourists to stay away.
Emergency officials said 48 people were treated at London hospitals and a number of others suffered less serious injuries.
The Metropolitan Police force declared the attacks "terrorist incidents," but there was no immediate claim of responsibility.
Trump points to travel ban after reports of London attacks
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump argued in favor of his controversial travel ban as London authorities responded to reports of a string of attacks Saturday night.
One tweet read: "We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!"
Trump began tweeting about the incidents an hour or so after initial news reports. First, he retweeted a Drudge Report item about the attacks, then provided his own message about the travel ban.
A few minutes later Trump tweeted a message of support for Londoners: "Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there - WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS!"
Some major attacks in Europe in recent years
LONDON (AP) — The deadly vehicle and knife attack on London Bridge and in nearby Borough Market is the latest attack in Europe in recent years. Here are some of recent major ones:
—May 22, 2017: A suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured dozens during an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena in northern England.
—April 7, 2017: A man driving a hijacked beer truck struck pedestrians at a Stockholm department store, killing 4 people.
—March 22, 2017: A man drives his rented SUV into pedestrians at London's Westminster Bridge, killing four people. The attacker then stabbed a police officer to death.
—Dec. 19, 2016: A hijacked truck plows through a Christmas market in Berlin, killing 12.
Philippine police say casino attacker was indebted gambler
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The lone suspect behind a deadly attack on a casino and shopping complex in Manila was a heavily indebted Filipino gambling addict, police said Sunday, bolstering their claim that the assault was not terrorism-related.
The man's immediate family confirmed his identity as Jessie Carlos — a married father of three and former Finance Department employee who owed more than $80,000.
The revelations confirm that "this is not an act of terrorism," Manila police chief Oscar Albayalde told a news conference. "This incident is confined to the act of one man alone as we have always said."
The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for Friday's attack on Resorts World Manila, where 37 patrons and employees died, mostly from smoke inhalation as they tried to hide in one of the casino's VIP rooms on the second floor. But authorities have rejected the militants' claim, saying there is no evidence to back it and pointing out that the assailant shot no civilians during the two-hour ordeal despite being heavily armed.
The Philippines has faced a Muslim insurgency in the country's south for decades, and Manila has been on edge since government forces began battling Islamic militants who besieged the southern city of Marawi.
SpaceX launches 1st recycled supply ship
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX launched its first recycled cargo ship to the International Space Station on Saturday, yet another milestone in its bid to drive down flight costs.
After a two-day delay caused by thunderstorms, the unmanned Falcon rocket blasted off carrying a Dragon capsule that made a station delivery nearly three years ago. When this refurbished Dragon reaches the orbiting lab on Monday, it will be the first returning craft since NASA's now-retired shuttles.
The first-stage booster flown Saturday afternoon was brand new, and as is now the custom, returned to Cape Canaveral following liftoff for a successful vertical touchdown. "The Falcon has landed," SpaceX Mission Control declared from company headquarters in Hawthorne, California, and a cheer went up.
The plan is to launch the booster again, instead of junking it in the ocean as so many other rocket makers do. Just two months ago, SpaceX launched its first recycled booster on a satellite mission. Another flight featuring a reused booster is coming up later this month.
This Dragon capsule, meanwhile, came back for take two following a few modifications and much testing. Shortly before liftoff, a SpaceX vice president, Hans Koenigsmann, called the Dragon reflight "a pretty big deal."
After liberation from IS, Fallujah struggles to rebuild
FALLUJAH, Iraq (AP) — Even as Iraqi forces in Mosul close in on the last pockets of urban territory still held by the Islamic State group, residents of Fallujah in Iraq's Sunni heartland are still struggling to rebuild nearly a year after their neighborhoods were declared liberated from the extremists.
After declaring the city liberated last June, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi called the victory a major step toward unifying Iraq more than two years after nearly a third of the country fell to IS. "Fallujah has returned to the nation," he declared in a speech broadcast nationwide.
But in the months that followed, while the Iraqi government compiled databases and set up tight checkpoints on the main roads in and out of Fallujah to screen residents for suspected ties with IS, it provided little in the way of reconstruction money, local officials say. Sheikh Talib Al-Hasnawi, the head of Fallujah's municipal council, said international aid is what has provided electricity, repaired water pumps and built filtration systems.
"We have a real problem with (IS) sleeper cells," he said, adding that what Fallujah needs most is a strong security force to prevent the extremists from re-establishing a foothold in the city some 65 kilometers (40 miles) west of Baghdad. "Honestly the support from Baghdad has been very weak," he added, noting that his repeated requests for more equipment and arms for the city's local police have gone unheeded.
"So mostly we are relying on the civilians to alert us to threats," he said. "All we can provide are the very basics."
50 years on, Israel keeps tight grip on Palestinian economy
SALFIT, West Bank (AP) — Fuad Maraita's alarm goes off at 3:30 a.m. His hometown of Salfit, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, still lies in darkness.
He drinks a cup of strong Arabic coffee and a glass of milk in silence. A few minutes later, he slings a cloth bag with his lunch over his shoulder, gets on a minibus and starts the grueling journey to his job laying tiles at a construction site near Tel Aviv.
Maraita, 62, is one of tens of thousands of Palestinians who make the long trek to Israel on any given day. Fifty years after Israel captured the West Bank, the Gaza Strip and east Jerusalem, this army of laborers is one of the most visible signs of the occupation.
Israeli control has held back the Palestinian economy, making decent-paying jobs in the territories scarce. Stripped of choices, Palestinians work in Israel, where their average pay is the minimum wage— still more than double what they would earn at home. For Israel, they are a source of cheap labor, building homes, fixing cars and serving food.
Laying tiles in Israel has become a Maraita family tradition, passed down from Maraita's late father to him, his four brothers, and one of his sons. The distance between Salfit and Tel Aviv is just 30 miles (48 kilometers), but travel restrictions, including a ban on Palestinian cars entering Israel, keep him on the road for almost as much time each day as he spends working.
Reports: 1,000 injured in panic after soccer game
MILAN (AP) — The number of people injured when panic swept through a crowd of Juventus fans watching the Champions League final in a Turin piazza has risen to about 1,000.
The news agency ANSA reported the figure Sunday based on hospital tallies. Police said it was significantly higher than the 200 initially reported after the Saturday evening stampede.
A loud sound panicked thousands of fans gathered in Piazza San Carlo to watch the match pitting Juventus against Real Madrid on giant TV screens. The source of the sound was not known but ANSA said it may have been a firecracker.
A stampede ensued, with fans being trampled as they tried to flee. Most of the injured were treated for cuts and light contusions. Two were reportedly in serious condition.
Albert Pujols hits 600th career homer; 9th to join club
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Albert Pujols hit his 600th career homer Saturday night, delivering a grand slam to become the ninth player in major league history to reach the mark.
The Los Angeles Angels slugger connected in the fourth inning against Minnesota's Ervin Santana, driving a high fly into the short left-field porch at Angel Stadium.
The milestone homer is the latest superlative in the 17-year career of Pujols, a 13th-round draft pick who became one of the greatest hitters of his generation.
The 37-year-old Pujols is the fourth-youngest player to hit 600 homers behind Alex Rodriguez, Hank Aaron and Babe Ruth. Pujols joins home run kings Barry Bonds and Aaron as the only players to hit 600 homers and 600 doubles.
The Dominican veteran is the first player to hit his 600th homer since Jim Thome in August 2011. With his ninth homer this season, Pujols has joined the club with Bonds (762), Aaron (755), Ruth (714), Rodriguez (696), Willie Mays (660), Ken Griffey Jr. (630), Thome (612) and Sammy Sosa (609).
Cosby accuser calm and focused as trial nears, friends say
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — When Andrea Constand takes the stand in the coming days to break her decade-long silence about Bill Cosby, jurors will hear from a free spirit who devotes her life to family, her French poodle, and her work treating cancer patients and others as a massage therapist.
Constand will be the star witness when the comedian dubbed America's Dad goes on trial Monday in suburban Philadelphia on charges he drugged and sexually assaulted her. Cosby, 79, could get 10 years in prison if convicted.
When they last met, in 2004, Constand was wrapping up a life in basketball that had taken her from the Toronto suburbs to a national title with the University of Arizona to a pro league in Europe and finally a job on the coaching staff at Temple University in Philadelphia, Cosby's alma mater.
Constand, now 44, has never spoken publicly about the TV star under the terms of a confidential settlement they negotiated in 2006. And her deposition from that lawsuit remains sealed. Yet friends say she is ready to face Cosby and the crush of media in the courtroom.
"Andrea is not focused on the outcome. She is not emotional. She's the opposite. She is so centered and focused. She does yoga, she meditates," said Donna Motsinger, 75, a fellow Cosby accuser who has become close to Constand since the Canadian woman reached out to her two years ago. "She lives a beautiful life."
