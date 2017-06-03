‘We’re blown away by all this’: Hundreds of Gregg Allman fans gather for his burial

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:25 Police dashcam video of Tiger Woods' sobriety test and arrest Pause 1:10 Columbia Mayor Benjamin criticizes Trump climate decision 0:22 25 students were on a bus when driver had a ‘medical emergency’ and ran off the road 2:06 Pentagon successfully tests missile defense system 1:01 Alligator takes a dip in Sarasota County swimming pool 1:40 Fidget Spinners the hottest toy in the country 0:17 Invasive red tail boa constrictor found in Florida park 2:05 Tonya Jameson held at gunpoint by off-duty cop as she picks up new SUV 3:44 Federal Trade Commission: Protect your computer from malware 2:01 5 things that can help save your teen driver's life Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Bobby George, 66, was among hundreds of Allman Brothers fans who lined Macon streets Saturday for Greg Allman's funeral procession. George made a "rest in peace" sign for Allman that was taped to a light pole at Cherry and First Streets. George said he named his daughter Jessica after the band's album. Laura Corley The Telegraph

