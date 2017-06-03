A protester walks between two water canons sprayed by security forces to block an opposition march from reaching the Ombudsman's Office, as the opposition protests President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, on Monday, May 29, 2017. Protests against Maduro's government have left dozens dead in the past two months. The opposition wants immediate presidential elections and the freeing of political prisoners.
A protester walks between two water canons sprayed by security forces to block an opposition march from reaching the Ombudsman's Office, as the opposition protests President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, on Monday, May 29, 2017. Protests against Maduro's government have left dozens dead in the past two months. The opposition wants immediate presidential elections and the freeing of political prisoners. Ariana Cubillos AP Photo
A protester walks between two water canons sprayed by security forces to block an opposition march from reaching the Ombudsman's Office, as the opposition protests President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, on Monday, May 29, 2017. Protests against Maduro's government have left dozens dead in the past two months. The opposition wants immediate presidential elections and the freeing of political prisoners. Ariana Cubillos AP Photo

National

June 03, 2017 5:18 AM

AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

The Associated Press

Highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week's gallery features images of a protester in Venezuela, Ramadan in Gaza and a fallen Kashmiri rebel leader.

___

This gallery contains photos published May 27-June 2, 2017.

See the latest AP photo galleries: http://apne.ws/TXeCBN

The Archive: Top photo highlights from previous weeks: http://apne.ws/13QUFKJ

___

Follow AP photographers on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers

Follow AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com http://www.apimages.com/

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

25 students were on a bus when driver had a ‘medical emergency’ and ran off the road

25 students were on a bus when driver had a ‘medical emergency’ and ran off the road 0:22

25 students were on a bus when driver had a ‘medical emergency’ and ran off the road
Police dashcam video of Tiger Woods' sobriety test and arrest 1:25

Police dashcam video of Tiger Woods' sobriety test and arrest
Columbia Mayor Benjamin criticizes Trump climate decision 1:10

Columbia Mayor Benjamin criticizes Trump climate decision

View More Video

Nation & World Videos