Obama calls on cities, states to lead climate fight. Others back Trump’s Paris move

Politicians and business leaders quickly released statements in support and opposition to President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accords.
Former President Barack Obama
“A year and a half ago, the world came together in Paris around the first-ever global agreement to set the world on a low-carbon course and protect the world we leave to our children.
It was steady, principled American leadership on the world stage that made that achievement possible. It was bold American ambition that encouraged dozens of other nations to set their sights higher as well. And what made that leadership and ambition possible was America’s private innovation and public investment in growing industries like wind and solar – industries that created some of the fastest new streams of good-paying jobs in recent years, and contributed to the longest streak of job creation in our history.
Simply put, the private sector already chose a low-carbon future. And for the nations that committed themselves to that future, the Paris Agreement opened the floodgates for businesses, scientists, and engineers to unleash high-tech, low-carbon investment and innovation on an unprecedented scale.
The nations that remain in the Paris Agreement will be the nations that reap the benefits in jobs and industries created. I believe the United States of America should be at the front of the pack. But even in the absence of American leadership; even as this Administration joins a small handful of nations that reject the future; I’m confident that our states, cities, and businesses will step up and do even more to lead the way, and help protect for future generations the one planet we’ve got.”
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell
.@POTUS is committed to protecting middle class families by dealing another significant blow to #Obama's #waroncoal. #ParisAgreement pic.twitter.com/KArn6qJH2y— Leader McConnell (@SenateMajLdr) June 1, 2017
Tesla CEO Elon Musk
Am departing presidential councils. Climate change is real. Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 1, 2017
Musk served on the administration’s Strategic and Policy Forum and a manufacturing council.
Former Vice President Al Gore
“Removing the United States from the Paris Agreement is a reckless and indefensible action. It undermines America’s standing in the world and threatens to damage humanity’s ability to solve the climate crisis in time. But make no mistake: if President Trump won’t lead, the American people will.
Civic leaders, mayors, governors, CEOs, investors and the majority of the business community will take up this challenge. We are in the middle of a clean energy revolution that no single person or group can stop. President Trump’s decision is profoundly in conflict with what the majority of Americans want from our president; but no matter what he does, we will ensure that our inevitable transition to a clean energy economy continues.”
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto
As the Mayor of Pittsburgh, I can assure you that we will follow the guidelines of the Paris Agreement for our people, our economy & future. https://t.co/3znXGTcd8C— bill peduto (@billpeduto) June 1, 2017
Goldman Sach CEO Lloyd Blankfein
Today's decision is a setback for the environment and for the U.S.'s leadership position in the world. #ParisAgreement— Lloyd Blankfein (@lloydblankfein) June 1, 2017
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
We are deeply disappointed that the United States federal government has decided to withdraw from the Paris Agreement.— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 1, 2017
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia
My statement on @POTUS's decision to leave the #ParisAgreement pic.twitter.com/gvoCXwms9l— Senator Joe Manchin (@Sen_JoeManchin) June 1, 2017
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer
#BreakingNews on #ParisClimateAgreement pic.twitter.com/KS1Twn5Xb3— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 1, 2017
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont
When climate change is already causing devastating harm, we don't have the moral right to turn our backs on efforts to preserve this planet.— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) June 1, 2017
Former Vice President Joe Biden
We're already feeling impacts of climate change. Exiting #ParisAgreement imperils US security and our ability to own the clean energy future— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 1, 2017
Former Secretary of State John Kerry
Weather.com
The weather website turned its entire homepage into a climate change warning, posting headlines such as “So What Happens to Earth Now?” and “Still Don’t Care? Proof You Should.” The site posted stories about the imminent collapse of a key ice shelf, Antarctica turning green and California’s coast disappearing into the sea.
