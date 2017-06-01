Obama calls on cities, states to lead climate fight. Others back Trump’s Paris move

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:25 Police dashcam video of Tiger Woods' sobriety test and arrest Pause 1:10 Columbia Mayor Benjamin criticizes Trump climate decision 0:22 25 students were on a bus when driver had a ‘medical emergency’ and ran off the road 2:06 Pentagon successfully tests missile defense system 1:01 Alligator takes a dip in Sarasota County swimming pool 1:40 Fidget Spinners the hottest toy in the country 0:17 Invasive red tail boa constrictor found in Florida park 2:05 Tonya Jameson held at gunpoint by off-duty cop as she picks up new SUV 3:44 Federal Trade Commission: Protect your computer from malware 2:01 5 things that can help save your teen driver's life Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email President Trump announced Wednesday that the United States is exiting the Paris climate agreement, often called the Paris Accord, but is willing to negotiate a different deal and reenter at some point in the future. White House

