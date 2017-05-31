After threats, man emailed nude photos of ex-girlfriend to her college, police say

A Philipsburg man has been charged with multiple misdemeanor counts alleging he disseminated nude photos of an ex-girlfriend.
According to the criminal complaint filed by Penn State police, a woman reported on Feb. 12 that her ex-boyfriend, Dylan J. Long, 18, had been sending her harassing text messages since they broke up, including threats to harm himself if she didn’t talk to him. The officer contacted Long and provided notice not to harass or contact the woman again.
The woman reported later that day that Long had sent her a text telling her not to spread things he told her were private, police said. She reported other messages that said he “had dirt on her” and was going to “spread it on the internet.”
The woman confirmed she had sent him nude photos while they were dating, police said. Long allegedly texted her on Feb. 23 saying he “could ruin your life” and “I’ll get you kicked out of college.”
On March 8, police said, several departments at Penn State received an email containing nude photos of the woman, including Penn State admissions and several outreach email addresses. The email was sent from a person claiming to be a student, however the name did not match any students at the university.
Eight photos in total were included in the email, police said. The woman confirmed she had sent the photos to Long in 2015 and was 17 years old at the time the photos were sent.
Long initially acknowledged receiving photos from the woman, police said, but denied sending them to anyone.
A search warrant was obtained for Long’s cell phone, police said, and it was examined by State College police. The examination allegedly revealed the email account used to send the photos as well as the email containing the photos sent to the Penn State accounts.
Long was charged via summons Wednesday by District Judge Steven Lachman, according to court documents, and faces 10 misdemeanor counts of unlawful dissemination of intimate images and a misdemeanor charge of harassment. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 28.
