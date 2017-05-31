What Americans want to spell right, state by state

Spelling struggles are a local phenomenon, it seems.
Google took advantage of the massive amount of data it collects from people typing search queries to work out which words people in each state seek assistance spelling.
From Jan. 1 to April 30 of this year, the search engine giant tallied the final word in the query, “How to spell ___” for each state. The results were released Tuesday, and are shown above.
In some states, the question appears more about how to choose the proper spelling when there are multiple acceptable answers: Grey vs. gray in Georgia, for example.
There also appears to be some regional trends, notably the repeated appearance of “pneumonia” across the northern states.
One might ponder the significance of a divergence in the Carolinas: Tarheels are thinking about how to spell “angel”. South Carolinians are more interested in getting “Chihuahau” right, something we have in common with Arkansans.
Of course, Google doesn’t show the stats for runner-up words or other statistical details that might shed more light on how the list became the list. Perhaps they know how too much reasoned explanation can throw cold water on dodgy internet lists.
Kelly Davis: 843-706-8102, @kdavis2001
Comments