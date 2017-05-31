Pentagon successfully tests missile defense system

Knoxville Police are looking into an officer’s actions after a Charlotte woman said the off-duty officer pulled a gun on her as she changed a license plate on her newly purchased SUV Tonya Jameson, 45, is a former Charlotte Observer reporter and columnist. Jameson filed a complaint on May 8 against Officer Matthew Janish, saying he exhibited poor judgment and used excessive force in holding her at gunpoint, the Knoxville News Sentinel reported. “This is how people wind up dead,” she said, according to the newspaper. The incident happened at the home of a woman in Jefferson City, Tenn., who sold the SUV to Jameson.