National

May 30, 2017 12:25 PM

Cleveland fires 1 officer, suspends 2nd in Rice shooting

By DAKE KANG Associated Press
CLEVELAND

The city of Cleveland has fired one police officer and suspended a second involved in the shooting of 12-year-old Tamir Rice.

Police Chief Calvin Williams announced the discipline Tuesday against officers Timothy Loehmann and Frank Garmback related to the shooting of the boy at a recreation center in November 2014 as he held a pellet gun.

Williams said Loehmann, who shot Rice, has been fired. Frank Garmback, who was driving the cruiser that skidded to a stop near the boy, has been suspended for 10 days.

Loehmann was fired for inaccurate details on his job application, not for the Rice shooting. Garmback was suspended for violating a tactical rule involving his approach to the gazebo where the boy was shot.

A message was left with the police union about the discipline.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Fidget Spinners the hottest toy in the country

Fidget Spinners the hottest toy in the country 1:40

Fidget Spinners the hottest toy in the country
Invasive red tail boa constrictor found in Florida park 0:17

Invasive red tail boa constrictor found in Florida park
Tonya Jameson held at gunpoint by off-duty cop as she picks up new SUV 2:05

Tonya Jameson held at gunpoint by off-duty cop as she picks up new SUV

View More Video

Nation & World Videos