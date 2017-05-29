University of California to end lavish spending on dinners

National

The University of California has announced it will no longer pay for the meals of its governing board after a newspaper reported lavish spending on dinners.

UC Board of Regents Chair Monica Lozano and UC President Janet Napolitano said in a statement that regents will "absorb their costs for board dinners" to avoid questions over how money is spent.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported Sunday (http://bit.ly/2s4wwUP ) that Napolitano's office reimbursed regents for more than $225,000 in dinner parties since 2012, including $17,600 for a banquet held the night before the board voted to raise tuition.

The newspaper reports (http://bit.ly/2r5WngJ ) Monday the reversal was the idea of regent Richard Blum.

Dinner costs are paid out of a private endowment designated for university business costs not covered by state or tuition funds.

