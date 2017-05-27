AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

After trip's final day, Trump to return to tumult at home
TAORMINA, Sicily (AP) — Down to the final day of his lengthy first international trip, President Donald Trump will lift off for Washington having rattled some allies and reassured others, returning to a White House that sits under a cloud of scandal.
Trump started Saturday at the second day of the G-7 summit in Sicily, bringing to an end a nine-day trip that started in Saudi Arabia and Israel before moving on to three European stops. The trip has largely gone off without a major misstep, with the administration touting the president's efforts to birth a new coalition to fight terrorism, while admonishing partners in an old alliance to pay their fair share.
After the pomp of presidential travel overseas, Trump will return to Washington to find the same problems that have dogged him.
As a newly appointed special counsel is beginning his investigation into links between the Trump campaign and Russian officials, Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law and close adviser, has become a focus of the probe, according to The Washington Post. His lawyer said Kushner will cooperate with investigators.
James Comey, the former FBI director leading the Russian probe until Trump abruptly fired him, is still expected to testify before Congress about the memos he kept on conversations with the president that involved the investigation.
If FBI wants to talk to Kushner, lawyer says he's ready
WASHINGTON (AP) — If the FBI wants to talk to Jared Kushner about his Russian contacts, they won't have to track down the president's son-in-law. Amid reports the FBI is scrutinizing Kushner's encounters, his lawyer says he stands ready to talk to federal investigators as well as Congress about his contacts and his role in Donald Trump's 2016 campaign.
Federal investigators and several congressional committees are looking into Russia-Trump campaign connections, including allegations that there may have been collaboration to help Trump and harm his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton.
"The FBI tries to be thorough in their investigations," said defense lawyer Edward MacMahon, who is not involved in the case. "If it's been publicly reported that he met with Russians, and the investigation has to do with administration officials meeting with Russians, well, then, they'll probably want to talk to everybody."
Kushner was a trusted Trump adviser last year, overseeing the campaign's digital strategy, and remains an influential confidant within the White House.
One likely area of interest for investigators would be Kushner's own meetings with Russians, given that such encounters with a variety of Trump associates are at the root of the sprawling probe, now overseen by former FBI director Robert Mueller.
AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week
Highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.
This week's gallery features images of demonstrators in Brazil and Venezuela, and Russian Orthodox Christians kissing relics of Saint Nicholas.
This gallery contains photos published May 20-26, 2017.
Carter national security adviser Zbigniew Brzezinski dies
WASHINGTON (AP) — Zbigniew Brzezinski, who helped topple economic barriers between the Soviet Union, China and the West as President Jimmy Carter's national security adviser, died Friday. He was 89.
His death was announced on social media Friday night by his daughter, MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski. She called him "the most inspiring, loving and devoted father any girl could ever have."
In a statement, Carter called Brzezinski "a superb public servant" as well as "brilliant, dedicated and loyal."
Earnest and ambitious, Brzezinski helped Carter bridge wide gaps between the rigid Egyptian and Israeli leaders, Anwar Sadat and Menachem Begin, leading to the Camp David accords in September 1978. Three months later, U.S.-China relations were normalized, a top priority for Brzezinski.
Born in Warsaw and educated in Canada and the United States, Brzezinski was an acknowledged expert in Communism when he attracted the attention of U.S. policymakers. In the 1960s he was an adviser to John F. Kennedy and served in the Johnson administration.
What happens to Earth if the US exits the climate deal?
WASHINGTON (AP) — Earth is likely to hit more dangerous levels of warming even sooner if the U.S. pulls back from its pledge to cut carbon dioxide pollution, scientists said. That's because America contributes so much to rising temperatures.
President Donald Trump, who once proclaimed global warming a Chinese hoax, will soon decide whether the United States stays in or leaves a 2015 Paris climate change accord in which nearly every nation agreed to curb its greenhouse gas emissions.
Other global leaders have been urging him to stay during high level security and economic meetings in Italy that began Friday. Pope Francis already made the case with a gift of his papal encyclical on the environment when Trump visited the Vatican earlier this week.
In an attempt to understand what could happen to the planet if the U.S. pulls out of Paris, The Associated Press consulted with more than two dozen climate scientists and analyzed a special computer model scenario designed to calculate potential effects.
Scientists said it would worsen an already bad problem, and make it far more difficult to prevent crossing a dangerous global temperature threshold.
UK police arrest 2 more bomb suspects, raising total to 11
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Police arrested two more suspects Saturday over the deadly Manchester concert bombing, as Britons began a sunny holiday long weekend under heightened security.
Greater Manchester Police said two men, aged 20 and 22, were detained early Saturday in the northwest England city on suspicion of terrorism offenses. Police used an explosive device to get into a property to make the arrests.
Police say they are now holding 11 men, aged between 18 and 44, in custody and have made major progress in their investigation.
Mark Rowley, Britain's top counterterrorism police officer, said authorities have dismantled a "large part" of the network around bomber Salman Abedi. But he said there were still "gaps in our understanding" of the plot, as investigators probed Abedi's potential links to jihadis in Britain, Europe, Libya and the Middle East.
The 22-year-old Briton of Libyan descent died in Monday's explosion, which killed 22 people and wounded dozens as crowds were leaving an Ariana Grande concert.
Bombing puts British security officials on back foot again
LONDON (AP) — There were plenty of warning signs before Salman Abedi unleashed carnage at Manchester Arena.
The concert bombing that left 22 people dead Monday night and dozens hospitalized raises the question of what, if anything, could have been done to stop him.
Relatives had alerted authorities that Abedi, 22, was flirting with extremist ideologies and had been involved in a fracas at a mosque after the imam there denounced terrorism.
One brother living in Libya allegedly had been investigated for links to the Islamic State group, and Abedi's father had allegedly belonged to a Libyan militant group years ago that was backed by al-Qaida. Abedi lived near the same Manchester neighborhood that was home to Abd al-Baset Azzouz, a master al-Qaida bomb maker and recruiter accused in the 2012 attack on the U.S. Embassy in the Libyan city of Benghazi.
Still, Abedi was no longer "under the microscope" of British security authorities, who years ago regarded him as a person of interest, a British government official said on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak about the investigation into the attack. The official would not specify why Abedi was of interest years ago.
Mosul siege extends IS fight in Iraq, puts civilians at risk
MOSUL, Iraq (AP) — Iraqi forces are steadily closing in on the remaining pockets of territory held by the Islamic State group in Mosul, inching toward a victory that U.S.-led coalition officials say is "only a matter of time."
But unlike past urban battles against IS in Iraq, the militants in Mosul are under siege by Iraqi forces.
The Iraqi government on Friday announced a call for all civilians in the Old City to flee, but human rights groups warned the orders could force tens of thousands into deadly frontline clashes.
The decision to surround the remaining IS holdouts is prolonging an already grueling fight, according to Iraqi commanders, and is punishing civilians being held by IS as human shields.
In the fight for Fallujah and Ramadi, cities that were also overrun by IS in 2014 as the group seized vast swaths of territory in Iraq, there was a tipping point in the battles — the moment when the militants' hold on a city had shrunk to only a handful of neighborhoods. At that point, senior IS fighters began to flee in greater numbers, the extremists' command and control dissolved, defenses crumbled and Iraqi ground forces racked up a series of swift gains.
Police: Man hurling racial slurs kills 2, injures 1 on train
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Two people died Friday and another was hurt in a stabbing on a Portland light-rail train after a man yelled racial slurs at two young women who appeared to be Muslim, one of whom was wearing a hijab, police said.
Officers arrested a man Friday afternoon who ran from the train, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported (https://goo.gl/PKo777 ). Police were still working Friday night to identify the man and the people who were attacked.
Before the stabbing the assailant on the train was ranting on many topics, using "hate speech or biased language," and then turned his focus on the women, police Sgt. Pete Simpson said.
"In the midst of his ranting and raving, some people approached him and appeared to try to intervene with his behavior and some of the people that he was yelling at," Simpson told The Oregonian. "They were attacked viciously."
One person was dead at the scene and another died at a hospital, Simpson said. The third person was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Bob Myers' care for people goes long way as Warriors GM
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — When Bob Myers hosts a dinner party, he is the guy who once it's all over has a pretty good read on the entire evening: who had a great time, who held something back, which couples are getting along, who might be dealing with a life challenge but chose to keep it private.
"All those things go through my mind, without me trying to. Some people, none of that goes through their mind," Myers said. "They ate, and did what they did. I don't know why those things are. I don't know how you are. ... We all have different intuitions and skills."
Usually, he is spot on. And his instincts also carry over to the workplace.
The Golden State Warriors' general manager has that same kind of feel for his entire operation — from those staffers behind the scenes, to the coaches, the MVPs and the role players, helping to forge a tight-knit team in its third straight NBA Finals.
"There's a lot of things I have no clue on and then you bring people in to your blind spots and say, 'Look, I'm not good at this, can you help me in this area?'" he said. "That's also being self-aware. What does it mean? It just means we're attentive to people. Everybody wants to feel appreciated. Everybody wants to know that they matter. We all matter in our own unique ways. So, does that help our team? I don't know. It helps that we have really good players."
