Hurricane Don? That’s not a new nickname for the president. It could be a real storm.

1:40 Fidget Spinners the hottest toy in the country Pause

1:37 Hurricane Hunters fly into the eye of the storm

3:11 NOAA predicts an 'above normal' 2017 Atlantic hurricane season

0:47 Behemoth alligators harvested in the Lowcountry

0:32 This resident is keeping her fingers crossed with announcement of Margaritaville

0:53 How to give a Gullah greeting

1:01 An aerial tour of Hunting Island

1:57 Want a new home in paradise? Lowcountry's first Margaritaville retirement community may be for you

1:25 Why should you care about flood maps? They could save (or cost) you money.