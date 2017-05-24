Montana police investigate reporter’s claim that GOP House candidate body-slammed him

A reporter for The Guardian accused Montana Republican congressional candidate Greg Gianforte of body-slamming him and breaking his glasses Wednesday night, one day before a House special election in the state.
The Gaitlan County (Montana) Sheriffs Office is investigating the allegation and will hold a press conference Wednesday night.
Ben Jacobs, the reporter, posted the news on his Twitter account.
Greg Gianforte just body slammed me and broke my glasses— Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) May 24, 2017
The Guardian later posted audio of the incident on its website. In the audio, Jacobs asked twice about Gianforte’s reaction to the CBO score on the Republicans’ health care bill — and then there was a loud crash.
“I’m sick and tired of you guys. The last guy that came in here, you did the same thing. Get the hell out of here. Get the hell out of here. The last guy did the same thing. Are you with The Guardian?” Gianforte said.
“Yes and you just broke my glasses,” Jacobs replied.
“The last guy did the same damn thing,” Gianforte said.
“You just body-slammed me and broke my glasses,” Jacobs replied.
“Get the hell out of here,” Gianforte said.
“You’d like me to get the hell out of here, I’d also like to call the police,” Jacobs said. “Can I get you guys’ names?”
An aide then told Jacobs he had to leave.
Jacobs told Chris Hayes on MSNBC that he was in the hospital getting X-rays on his elbow.
The Gianforte campaign released a statement about the incident.
“Tonight, as Greg was giving a separate interview in a private office, The Guardian’s Ben Jacobs entered the office without permission, aggressively shoved a recorder in Greg’s face, and began asking badgering questions. Jacobs was asked to leave. After asking Jacobs to lower the recorder, Jacobs declined. Greg then attempted to grab the phone that was pushed in his face. Jacobs grabbed Greg’s wrist, and spun away from Greg, pushing them both to the ground. It’s unfortunate that this aggressive behavior from a liberal journalist created this scene at our campaign volunteer BBQ,” Shane Scanlon said in the statement.
Gianforte is running against Democrat Rob Quist in a special election to replace new Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke. Montana has one House district. The election has been hotly contested as Democrats hope to flip a reliably Republican seat in a state that President Donald Trump won by more than 20 points in November.
Gianforte lost his 2016 race for Montana governor to Democrat Steve Bullock. Bullock got 50.2 percent of the vote, and Gianforte earned 46.4 percent in November.
The DCCC called on Gianforte to drop out of the race.
“Greg Gianforte must immediately withdraw his candidacy after his alleged violent assault of an innocent journalist. Further, Speaker Ryan and the National Republican Campaign Committee should not waste another minute before publicly denouncing their candidate and apologizing for the millions of dollars they spent on his behalf,” the DCCC said in a statement released Wednesday night.
Jacobs wrote an article last month that showed Gianforte has financial ties to US-sanctioned Russian companies.
Alexis Levinson, a reporter for BuzzFeed, posted her account of the incident on her Twitter page.
All of a sudden I heard a giant crash and saw Ben's feet fly in the air as he hit the floor— Alexis Levinson (@alexis_levinson) May 24, 2017
Comments