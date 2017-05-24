Lawrence Patrick Sullivan, 29, was charged Tuesday with carrying a concealed weapon after people complained to police he was pointing a gun at moving vehicles.
He looks like The Joker, but Batman was nowhere around when he got busted

By Charles Rabin

May 24, 2017 12:37 PM

MIAMI

The Joker got busted. But the Caped Crusader didn’t take him down, Miami-Dade police did.

Lawrence Patrick Sullivan, 29 — whose green hair and tattooed face bears a striking resemblance to The Joker in the Batman movies — was stopped by police Tuesday night outside the Hammocks Place Apartments in West Kendall.

In his pocket: a loaded Smith & Wesson handgun with six live rounds.

People called police earlier in the day to alert them of someone looking suspiciously like the Joker who was pointing a weapon at passing vehicles. Police found Sullivan just outside the apartment complex at 15200 SW 104th St.

His arrest affidavit says when police patted him down, he told them, “I have a gun in my pocket.”

Asked for a concealed weapons permit, Sullivan replied: “I don’t have a permit cuz it’s expensive,” his arrest report says.

On Wednesday morning, Sullivan, who told a judge that he lived with his mother, was charged with carrying a concealed firearm. He was booked into Turner Guilford Knight correctional center and his bond was set at $5,000.

Sullivan’s arrest affidavit lists him as a “tattoo model.”

