Police release surveillance video of teacher kissing a fourth-grade student in class

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:45 ‘That’s a tornado, and it’s coming right at us’: Footage captures twister at Tybee Pause 0:47 Behemoth alligators harvested in the Lowcountry 0:36 Texting and driving: What you can and cannot do in South Carolina 1:27 'It's a job-seeker's market': on Hilton Head, new hires are hard to find 0:33 Pete's final performance: Days before death, Bluffton stroke victim performs at hospital 1:15 More than manicures: nail technology as a career 1:33 Sea lion pulls girl off the dock and into the water 0:23 Large alligator removed from Bluffton neighborhood 5:01 Listen to Toni Anderson talk with police officer during traffic stop 0:30 Driver captures aftermath seconds after Hilton Head wreck Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email The video evidence against Brian Kornbluth, a teacher accused of kissing students in his classroom has been released by Boca Raton police. In the video, the 28-year-old fourth-grade teacher at Somerset Academy charter school is seen kissing a 10-year-old male student on the lips. Police arrested Kornbluth in February of 2017 and last week he pleaded guilty to a charge of battery in the case. Boca Raton Police

The video evidence against Brian Kornbluth, a teacher accused of kissing students in his classroom has been released by Boca Raton police. In the video, the 28-year-old fourth-grade teacher at Somerset Academy charter school is seen kissing a 10-year-old male student on the lips. Police arrested Kornbluth in February of 2017 and last week he pleaded guilty to a charge of battery in the case. Boca Raton Police