May 24, 2017 1:49 AM

Off-duty corrections officer accidentally shoots self in bar

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

An off-duty New York City corrections officer has accidentally shot himself and a woman after he dropped his gun while talking to her in a bar.

The officer was speaking to an unidentified woman Tuesday night when he dropped his gun and it went off, hitting one of his fingers and the woman's foot.

The owner of the bar in the Hell's Kitchen neighborhood of Manhattan says the officer is a regular and is a "good guy," adding that he only had a few sips of his beer before the accidental shooting and wasn't drunk.

The two were both transported to a hospital for treatment.

The Daily News reports that patrons remained in the bar after the shooting to watch the Yankees game.

