A balloon memorial sits outside the burnt home of a family that died in a fire in Akron, Ohio on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Officials have arrested a man suspected of intentionally setting the fire.
A balloon memorial sits outside the burnt home of a family that died in a fire in Akron, Ohio on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Officials have arrested a man suspected of intentionally setting the fire. Dake Kang AP Photo
A balloon memorial sits outside the burnt home of a family that died in a fire in Akron, Ohio on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Officials have arrested a man suspected of intentionally setting the fire. Dake Kang AP Photo

National

May 24, 2017 12:32 AM

Suspect in Ohio house fire that killed 7 due in court

The Associated Press
AKRON, Ohio

An Ohio man accused of starting a house fire that killed seven of his neighbors is due in court.

Stanley Ford is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday in Akron on aggravated murder and arson charges.

Police arrested the 58-year-old Ford on Tuesday. He's accused of setting the fire on May 15 that killed two adults and five children.

Investigators aren't discussing a possible motive or what led them to Ford.

A message seeking comment was left at his home and court records don't indicate whether he has an attorney.

One of his neighbors says she saw Ford at a vigil for the family on Saturday.

Tiffney Gary says she never saw him arguing with the family who died.

Another neighbor says Ford "seemed like a straight-up gentlemen."

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Fidget Spinners the hottest toy in the country

Fidget Spinners the hottest toy in the country 1:40

Fidget Spinners the hottest toy in the country
Invasive red tail boa constrictor found in Florida park 0:17

Invasive red tail boa constrictor found in Florida park
Tonya Jameson held at gunpoint by off-duty cop as she picks up new SUV 2:05

Tonya Jameson held at gunpoint by off-duty cop as she picks up new SUV

View More Video

Nation & World Videos