She went to every class with her quadriplegic son – and was stunned to also get an MBA

She helped her paralyzed son get his MBA, and earned a surprise on graduation day Judy O'Connor moved from Florida to California to help her son, Marty, attend classes and take notes while he worked towards his Master of Business Administration at Chapman University. On graduation day, Marty coordinated a surprise to thank his mom. Judy O'Connor moved from Florida to California to help her son, Marty, attend classes and take notes while he worked towards his Master of Business Administration at Chapman University. On graduation day, Marty coordinated a surprise to thank his mom. Chapman University

