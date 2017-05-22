Someone released a boa constrictor in a national park. It was wrong on so many levels

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:17 Invasive red tail boa constrictor found in Florida park Pause 0:47 Behemoth alligators harvested in the Lowcountry 0:38 How likely are you to get ticketed for texting while driving in Beaufort County? 0:23 Large alligator removed from Bluffton neighborhood 1:20 Alcohol on Hilton Head's beaches: yea or nay? 1:15 More than manicures: nail technology as a career 0:47 Bluffton man literally drops in on opening ceremony at Wounded Heroes Golf Classic 0:32 Friends, family paddle out to honor Hilton Head teen killed in crash 0:33 Pete's final performance: Days before death, Bluffton stroke victim performs at hospital 1:49 Shuck yeah? Southern Charm star Shep Rose and best bud Andrew Carmines share shuckin' secrets Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email A red tail boa constrictor was found in December of 2015 in Robinson Preserve in Florida. The snake is now at Wildlife Inc. in Bradenton Beach. Florida has been dealing with the problem of invasive species, such as boa constrictors and pythons, after people release them into the wild. caronson@bradenton.com

