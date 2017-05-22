They're the first enlisted women in the Army Infantry – making 'f---ing history'

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:05 Tonya Jameson held at gunpoint by off-duty cop as she picks up new SUV Pause 0:47 Behemoth alligators harvested in the Lowcountry 1:01 Watch as a fire spreads to a power pole at a Beaufort County farm 0:35 Want to boat in the ocean or rivers? A boat's hull is your guide 0:32 Friends, family paddle out to honor Hilton Head teen killed in crash 1:33 Sea lion pulls girl off the dock and into the water 1:15 More than manicures: nail technology as a career 0:33 Pete's final performance: Days before death, Bluffton stroke victim performs at hospital 1:33 Sea lion pulls girl off the dock and into the water 0:52 Why you shouldn't shoot off store-expired boat flares Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email The third and final phase of U.S. Army gender integration reached a significant milestone Friday when 18 women graduated from One Station Unit Training at Fort Benning, becoming infantrymen. Here's a quick look at some of their training. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

The third and final phase of U.S. Army gender integration reached a significant milestone Friday when 18 women graduated from One Station Unit Training at Fort Benning, becoming infantrymen. Here's a quick look at some of their training. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer