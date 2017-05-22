Invasive red tail boa constrictor found in Florida park

A red tail boa constrictor was found in December of 2015 in Robinson Preserve in Florida. The snake is now at Wildlife Inc. in Bradenton Beach. Florida has been dealing with the problem of invasive species, such as boa constrictors and pythons, after people release them into the wild.
Tonya Jameson held at gunpoint by off-duty cop as she picks up new SUV

Knoxville Police are looking into an officer’s actions after a Charlotte woman said the off-duty officer pulled a gun on her as she changed a license plate on her newly purchased SUV Tonya Jameson, 45, is a former Charlotte Observer reporter and columnist. Jameson filed a complaint on May 8 against Officer Matthew Janish, saying he exhibited poor judgment and used excessive force in holding her at gunpoint, the Knoxville News Sentinel reported. “This is how people wind up dead,” she said, according to the newspaper. The incident happened at the home of a woman in Jefferson City, Tenn., who sold the SUV to Jameson.

The web connecting Trump's administration to Russia

From Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to former campaign director Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's allies have business and personal connections to Russia. As Congress and the FBI look into Russia's involvement with the 2016 election, those connections are increasingly under a microscope.

3 things you can get jail time for at National Parks

The park service has been increasing its law enforcement presence in local parks to prevent pilfering, theft, and vandalism, said Acting Park Superintendent Laura Segars, in the release. She said people sometimes steal bricks from Fort Sumter, which is a federal crime.

Children pulled from overturned car in dramatic rescue during Texas flooding

Two children were pulled alive from an overturned car trapped in a torrent of flood water in Texas, when a group of passers-by pulled together to help, using tools and their bare hands to pry open the doors and get inside. The incident took place near Myrtle Springs, according to reports, when the family of Phillip Ocheltree, leaving their home to escape flooding, “hydroplaned” off the wet road and flipped into a ditch.

Parents welcome scale-tipping newborn

Kelly Corsetti talks about her delivery of her 13-pound, 11-ounce baby Valentino, who was born Friday morning. Sutter Davis officials say he is likely the hospital's heaviest baby and falls above the 99th percentile for birth weight.

