AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EDT

Ducks captain Getzlaf fined for apparent homophobic slur
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Anaheim Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf was fined $10,000 on Saturday for apparently using a homophobic slur during Game 4 of the Western Conference finals.
The NHL announced the fine several hours before Game 5 of the series in Anaheim. Getzlaf, the Ducks' leading scorer in the postseason, expressed a measure of remorse after the Ducks' 3-1 loss to the Nashville Predators.
"A situation like that, where I'm on the bench by myself, frustration set in," Getzlaf said. "There was obviously some words said, not necessarily directed at anyone in particular. It was just kind of a comment. I've got to be a little bit more responsible for the words I choose. ... I understand that it's my responsibility to not use vulgar language, period, whether it's a swear word or whatever it is. We've got to be a little bit more respectful of the game, and that's up to me."
Getzlaf appeared to shout the inappropriate remark in frustration with an official after returning to Anaheim's bench. The game officials appeared to be too far away to hear Getzlaf, but television cameras were trained directly on him.
"That's my responsibility to understand that there are eyes and ears on us all the time," Getzlaf said. "Fortunately enough, nobody heard it. If you can read lips, it's a little bit harder, and I apologize for that. That's a thing that you won't hear from me again. I hope I didn't offend anybody outside the circle that we trust."
___
Saudis welcome Trump with gold medal, receive arms package
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — President Donald Trump basked in Saudi Arabia's lavish royal welcome Saturday as he left behind, at least temporarily, the snowballing controversies dogging him in Washington. Trump rewarded his hosts with a $110 billion arms package aimed at bolstering Saudi security and a slew of business agreements.
"That was a tremendous day, tremendous investments in the United States," Trump said during a meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Nayef.
The visit to the kingdom's capital kicked off Trump's first foreign trip as president, an ambitious, five-stop swing that will take him through the Middle East and into Europe. He is the only American president to make Saudi Arabia — or any Muslim-majority nation — his first overseas trip.
Trump arrived in Riyadh besieged by the fallout from his firing of FBI Director James Comey and more revelations about the federal investigations into his election campaign's possible ties to Russia. Escaping Washington for the embrace of the Saudi royal family appeared to give Trump a boost.
After an overnight flight, the president was greeted at the airport by King Salman, which was notable given that the monarch did not show up last year to welcome President Barack Obama on his final visit to Saudi Arabia.
___
In Saudi Arabia, Melania Trump opts to keep her head bare
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Ignoring President Donald Trump's past admonition, U.S. first lady Melania Trump did not cover her head Saturday when they arrived in Saudi Arabia on the opening leg of his first international tour since taking office.
Two years ago, then-citizen Trump criticized then-first lady Michelle Obama's decision to go bare-headed on a January 2015 visit with her husband.
"Many people are saying it was wonderful that Mrs. Obama refused to wear a scarf in Saudi Arabia, but they were insulted. We have enuf enemies," Trump tweeted at the time, including a short-hand spelling for "enough."
Under the kingdom's strict dress code for women, Saudi women and most female visitors are required to wear a loose, black robe known as an abaya, in public. Most women in Saudi Arabia also cover their hair and face with a veil known as the niqab.
But head coverings aren't required for foreigners and most Western women go without.
___
Callers threaten Texas lawmaker who seeks Trump impeachment
HOUSTON (AP) — A black Texas congressman said Saturday that he's been threatened with lynching by callers infuriated over him seeking impeachment of President Donald Trump.
U.S. Rep. Al Green held a town hall meeting and played recordings of several threatening voicemails left at his offices in Houston and Washington, the Houston Chronicle reports .
The seven-term Democrat told the crowd of about 100 people that he won't be deterred.
"We are not going to be intimidated," Green said Saturday. "We are not going to allow this to cause us to deviate from what we believe to be the right thing to do and that is to proceed with the impeachment of President Trump."
One male caller used a racial insult and threatened Green with "hanging from a tree" if he pursues impeachment. Another man left a message saying Green would be the one impeached after "a short trial" and then he would be hanged, according to the recording.
___
Iran's president trounces hard-liner to secure second term
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran's moderate President Hassan Rouhani trounced a hard-line challenger to secure re-election Saturday, saying his country seeks peace and friendship as it pursues a "path of coexistence and interaction with the world."
Friday's election was widely seen as a referendum on the 68-year-old cleric's push for greater freedom at home and outreach to the wider world, which culminated in the completion of a landmark 2015 nuclear deal that hard-liners initially opposed.
The nuclear deal won Iran relief from international sanctions in exchange for limits on its contested nuclear program. But Iran continues to suffer from high unemployment and a dearth of foreign investment, putting pressure on Rouhani to show he can do more to turn the sluggish economy around.
Rouhani highlighted his desire for further outreach — and with it, the prospect of creating jobs through outside investment — in his victory speech.
"Today, Iran — prouder than ever — is ready to promote its relations with the world based on mutual respect and national interests," he said in a televised addressed flanked by photos of Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and his predecessor, the late Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the leader of Iran's 1979 revolution.
___
Utah GOP says goodbye to Chaffetz, with some disappointment
SANDY, Utah (AP) — As Utah Republicans met for their annual state convention Saturday, the party faithful both gave Rep. Jason Chaffetz a warm send-off and occasionally expressed disappointment at his abrupt departure from Congress and key role investigating the White House.
Chaffetz, known for his hard-charging investigations of Hillary Clinton and his frequent appearances on cable news, announced Thursday that he was resigning June 30, just as his committee was poised to investigate President Donald Trump's firing of FBI director James Comey.
The five-term, 50-year-old congressman described the decision as a reaction to a mid-life crisis and desire to spend more time with his family.
The move shocked political junkies in Washington, where Chaffetz's profile was soaring, but also those back in Utah like Dianne Carr.
A retired registered dietitian from Springville, Utah, Carr just voted Chaffetz into a new term in last November and said his early departure was "a little inappropriate."
___
Brazil's leader mounts defense to save his presidency
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Fighting to save his job amid a mushrooming corruption scandal, Brazilian President Michel Temer told the nation Saturday that an incriminating audio recording of him had been doctored.
"That clandestine recording was manipulated and doctored with (bad) intentions," Temer said at a news conference in capital of Brasilia.
Temer said he had filed a petition with the Supreme Federal Tribunal, the country's highest court, to suspend the corruption investigation into him until experts can analyze the audio that appears to show him endorse the payment of bribes to ex-House Speaker Eduardo Cunha for his silence.
It's unlikely the court would do that, as it authorized the opening of the investigation into Temer in the first place and ordered it made public.
Temer noted that the Folha de S. Paulo newspaper reported that the 39-minute recording had been edited. The audio was first reported by Globo newspaper on Wednesday.
___
Investigators try to figure out why man disruptive on flight
HONOLULU (AP) — Soon after they boarded a flight to Honolulu, Mark and Donna Basden found a laptop computer in a seat pocket in front of them.
The couple assumed someone on a previous flight left it there. But a flight attendant said it probably belonged to a man who was in the bathroom.
A man Donna Basden described as a "disheveled looking fellow" emerged and Mark Basden gave him the laptop. The man scowled, took the laptop and opened it and closed it and then tried to sit in another first class seat, Mark Basden said.
Authorities say that moments later, the man — identified as Anil Uskanli, 25, of Turkey — had created so many problems on American Airlines Flight 31 on Friday from Los Angeles to Honolulu that he had to be immobilized with duct tape in a seat until the plane landed in Honolulu. Uskanli was taken into custody after the plane, escorted by two fighter jets, landed.
As authorities on Saturday investigated what happened, it was not clear whether Uskanli intended to harm anyone. He now faces a possible federal charge of interference with a flight crew, Paul Delacourt, special agent in charge of the FBI's Honolulu office, told reporters in Hawaii.
___
New Zealand space launch has nation reaching for the stars
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand has never had a space program but could soon be launching commercial rockets more often than the United States.
That's if the plans of California-based company Rocket Lab work out.
Founded by New Zealander Peter Beck, the company was last week given official approval to conduct three test launches from a remote peninsula in the South Pacific nation. Rocket Lab is planning the first launch of its Electron rocket sometime from Monday, depending on conditions.
"So far, it's only superpowers that have gone into space," said Simon Bridges, New Zealand's economic development minister. "For us to do it, and be in the first couple of handfuls of countries in the world, is pretty impressive."
Rocket Lab sees an emerging market in delivering lots of small devices, some not much bigger than a smartphone, into low Earth orbit. The satellites would be used for everything from monitoring crops to providing internet service.
___
Twitter leader laments social media role in Trump's election
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A co-founder of Twitter says he's sorry if the popular social media platform helped put Donald Trump in the White House, as the president has suggested.
In an interview (http://nyti.ms/2qGcKkm ) with The New York Times, Evan Williams says Twitter's role in Trump's populist rise is "a very bad thing."
The president has credited Twitter with his election to the highest office in the land.
When confronted with that notion, Williams said: "If it's true that he wouldn't be president if it weren't for Twitter, then yeah, I'm sorry."
The 45-year-old Silicon Valley entrepreneur also said the internet is obviously broken because it rewards extremes.
