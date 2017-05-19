‘How can something so awesome be so sad’: 5-year-old saves heroin-overdosed parents

A 5-year-old Ohio boy walked to his grandfather’s house to alert him to the child’s overdosed parents, saving them and securing help for his 3-month-old sister.
Aidan, 5, walked two blocks barefoot at 5 a.m. Thursday to alert his grandfather, according to the Middletown (Ohio) Division of Police.
“He walked in the door, and mom and dad weren’t coming behind him,” said Kenny Currey, the child’s grandfather, told FOX 8. “All of a sudden, he starts saying, ‘Mom and Dad’s dead, Mom and Dad’s dead!’”
Two officers showed up and went to the boy’s house where they discovered his parents — Lee Johnson and Chelsie Marshall – overdosed on heroin. Paramedics were able to revive both parents, according to police. The boy’s 3-month-old sister was sitting in a car seat in the home.
The police department gave Aidan “a badge for being so brave.”
Marshall pleaded guilty to two counts of misdemeanor child endangering Friday, according to the Journal-News. She was sentenced to 180 days in jail. Johnson faces a $50,000 bond.
“He’s such a smart boy,” Currey told Fox 8. Currey is Marshall’s stepfather.
In Butler County, which includes Middletown, there were 192 overdose deaths and officials expect to handle more than 500 total heroin cases this year, according to the Journal-News.
“How can something so awesome be so sad all at the same time?” the police division wrote on its Facebook page. “... We are sick and tired of some people not caring about their kids enough to allow this to happen.”
