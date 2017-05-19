Syrian refugees will cook for you and tell their stories at a monthly supper club

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:05 Tonya Jameson held at gunpoint by off-duty cop as she picks up new SUV Pause 3:10 The tenant of the 'nightmare house' from Zillow ad 0:43 Can you speak Lowcountry? Locals and tourists attempt these 5 commonly mispronounced words 1:04 How to avoid the parking crunch when Hunting Island State Park reopens 0:52 Not as easy as 1,2,3: How charter schools get started 0:46 These two things could save your life on the water 1:17 Bridge to Fripp Island reopens after accident 0:46 How you can help in search for missing boater 1:01 An aerial tour of Hunting Island 1:55 How do you tell a moth from a butterfly? Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Syrian refugee families who have been relocated to South Florida are teaming up with a fundraising group that uses home-cooked meals to help them financially and socially as they adapt. The refugee women take turns cooking homemade Syrian delights and then enjoying the food and conversation along with the Syrian Supper Club of South Florida participants.

