‘Humiliating’: School gives teen with ADHD ‘most likely to not pay attention’ award

Middle school awards are typically a source of pride for the students and their parents. But Nicole Edwards was not happy about the award her 14-year-old daughter received Tuesday.
Two Memorial Middle School in Rockdale County, Georgia held the award ceremony on Tuesday, according to Fox 5. Edwards’ eighth grader attends the school and is diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, or ADHD.
Edwards learned when her daughter came home that day that she won an award for the “most likely to not pay attention.”
“I feel like it was very derogatory, I feel like it was humiliating and this was held as an assembly with the school,” Edwards told Fox 5.
She said her daughter was originally voted “most likely to ask a question that has already been answered,” which she also thought was inappropriate.
“You guys are calling me when you’re having problems with her in school when you’re having problems with her not paying attention or not getting it and then you give her an award for it,” said Edwards. “Why call me to discipline her, but yet you turn around and give her an award for it, it doesn’t make sense.”
An education columnist for the Atlanta Journal Constitution speculated the award came from a student idea, which schools should not allow. The columnist said she has a “running list” of bad student-created awards, including “most likely to have four children by the time she is 25.”
The school district said the two teachers responsible for the award will not be returning to the school next academic year. Edwards told Fox 5 her daughter is doing fine, but she wants the school to directly approve all future awards.
