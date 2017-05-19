National

Agency had open case for woman accused of shooting her kids

DAYTON, Ohio

A child welfare agency in southwest Ohio says it has an existing case for the family that saw a mother shoot two of her children in the head.

The 30-year-old mother has been jailed since her arrest shortly after the shootings Thursday in Dayton. An 8-year-old girl and a 6-year-old boy remain in critical condition. An 11-year-old daughter who was home at the time wasn't injured.

Police say the woman put the two children on the front lawn after shooting them inside the house, where a gun was recovered.

Authorities say she was charged Friday with two counts of attempted murder and four counts of felonious assault. The Dayton police chief said Thursday the woman may have mental health problems.

A statement Friday from Montgomery County Children Services says the agency is "truly disturbed" by the shootings.

