1 dead, several hurt as car rams pedestrians in New York’s Times Square

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:09 Watch police video of incident in which pregnant woman says she was thrown to ground Pause 0:28 Southern edge of eclipse path could be off by the length of a football field or up to a half-mile 0:38 Documentary on eclipse explains importance of location for downtown KC, on the edge of totality 0:39 Scene of fatal car wreck on Dillon Road 0:41 Answers to solar eclipse questions you might be too embarrassed to ask 1:45 Are you missing a pig? This friendly guy has been roaming a Hilton Head beach 0:59 'For goodness sakes!:' Follow these safety tips for next week's solar eclipse 1:16 Beaufort Elementary School students answer the question of the moment: what is an eclipse? 1:01 By the numbers: Opioid overdoses on the rise in Beaufort County 0:48 Here's what the solar eclipse will look like as it crosses SC Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email A car driving through Times Square in New York drove through a crowd of pedestrians, injuring several people. Video shows the car with two of its wheels in the air, leaning on a lampost and steel barriers. Videos from AP, Juan Soto, and Mark Palladino

A car driving through Times Square in New York drove through a crowd of pedestrians, injuring several people. Video shows the car with two of its wheels in the air, leaning on a lampost and steel barriers. Videos from AP, Juan Soto, and Mark Palladino