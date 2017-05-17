The Avengers director made a powerful video pleading to keep Planned Parenthood open

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:01 5 things that can help save your teen driver's life Pause 3:10 The tenant of the 'nightmare house' from Zillow ad 1:51 How 16-year-old Spring Hill student was killed by caffeine 2:42 Three caffeinated beverages are said to have killed 16-year-old Davis Cripe 0:36 Downed trees, scattered car parts at deadly Bluffton crash scene 1:07 8 Tips for Your Lowcountry Beach Wedding 1:59 Justice Department accuses Russian spies of Yahoo hack 0:43 Can you speak Lowcountry? Locals and tourists attempt these 5 commonly mispronounced words 0:33 Pete's final performance: Days before death, Bluffton stroke victim performs at hospital 1:03 Savvy business wants to sauce the world Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Filmed by Joss Whedon in support of Planned Parenthood, "Unlocked" highlights the different ways Planned Parenthood health centers play a role in the lives of millions of women nationwide. The video follows three different women through critical moments in their lives -- showing what the world would look like if attempts to shut down Planned Parenthood succeed. Joss Whedon

