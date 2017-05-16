National

May 16, 2017

ACLU calls for end of neck holds after Vegas man's death

By KEN RITTER Associated Press
LAS VEGAS

An unarmed man died after Las Vegas police grabbed him in a neck hold highlighting the controversial law enforcement technique to subdue people.

The New York Police Department — the nation's largest — no longer allows officers to go for the neck after the July 2014 death of 43-year-old Eric Garner.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada says the technique should be off-limits after Tashii Brown's death outside a Strip casino early Sunday.

Las Vegas police train to use a version of a chokehold designed to avoid restricting the airway while cutting the flow of blood to the brain.

The Clark County coroner said a ruling on what killed Brown is pending.

District Attorney Steve Wolfson said there will be a public use-of-force review to air the findings of the investigation of Brown's death.

