National

May 15, 2017 12:23 AM

Federal judges reject bid for appeal in Ohio terror plot

The Associated Press
CINCINNATI

A federal appellate panel has dismissed an Ohio man's bid to appeal his 30-year prison sentence for plotting to attack the U.S. Capitol.

The three Cincinnati-based 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals judges ruled recently that 22-year-old Christopher Cornell had waived his broad appeal rights when he pleaded guilty last year to three charges including attempted murder of U.S. officials and employees in support of the Islamic State group.

Court documents state Cornell had reserved the right to appeal for ineffective counsel or prosecutorial misconduct, but then contended that U.S. District Judge Sandra Beckwith had created ambiguity in court about the scope of his appeal waiver. The panel found no evidence Cornell had misunderstood when he pleaded guilty.

He was arrested in January 2015 after buying guns and ammunition.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Here's what a high-speed ride at Charlotte Motor Speedway looks like

Here's what a high-speed ride at Charlotte Motor Speedway looks like 0:40

Here's what a high-speed ride at Charlotte Motor Speedway looks like
3 things you can get jail time for at National Parks 1:47

3 things you can get jail time for at National Parks
Dramatic 17-second video shows Georgia's Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge up in flames 0:18

Dramatic 17-second video shows Georgia's Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge up in flames

View More Video

Nation & World Videos