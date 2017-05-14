National

May 14, 2017 9:28 PM

Falling tree limb kills man during Mother's Day barbecue

The Associated Press
PASSAIC, N.J.

A falling tree limb has killed a man and injured several other people during a Mother's Day barbecue in New Jersey.

Police say lightning struck a tree Sunday evening in Passaic (puh-SAY'-ihk), causing a large tree limb to come crashing down.

Police say a 28-year-old man was killed and at least five other people were injured during the backyard barbecue. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known. Police have not released the name of the man who was killed, pending notification of his family.

A fast-moving storm with strong winds and heavy rains was pounding the area at the time.

