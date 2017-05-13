The day after James Comey was fired, his 9-year-old neighbor baked him cookies

Plenty of people in Washington D.C. have expressed outrage over President Donald Trump’s decision to fire FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday.
But so far, it appears only one person made Comey chocolate-chip cookies to cheer him up.
That would be Comey’s nine-year-old neighbor, Abby Grace. On Wednesday, as reporters gathered outside the gates of Comey’s home in McLean, Virginia, Abby apparently decided it was bad enough that her neighbor had been fired and that the media was being “quite inhospitable” by hanging around, her mother told WUSA.
So she baked a dozen chocolate-chip cookies to deliver to Comey and managed to charm her way past the gate to a member of Comey’s security detail.
“either a 9 year old in a parochial school uniform dress doesn't look very threatening- or the smell of the choc chip cookies was so good that the security detail could smell them from the other side of the gate .... in either case, Abby Grace just hand delivered a dozen cookies fresh from the oven,” Abby’s mother told NPR in a text.
According to NPR, the girl shook hands with a member of the security detail, introduced herself and explained her mission before delivering the cookies. Her mother later said Comey told them he really appreciated the gesture.
In addition to the cookies, Abby also included a note that read, “We are proud to be your neighbor and thank you for all you have done for America. Love: Abby Grace,” according to WUSA.
“We've spent a lot of time talking about how kindness and empathy are the most important ways for us to engage (with) people regardless of if we agree with or understand their positions,” Abby’s mother wrote in another text to NPR. “In [Director] Comey's case, Abby said ‘I wanted him to know we respect him for his career of service.’”
